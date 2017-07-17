ARES BAG
The Ultimate WORK Backpack For The GYM
Ares Backpack is a versatile and sleek backpack that was designed for the office, with classic fabrics, understated tech, and harmonious design elements that make it great for play as well.
Carry your work essentials and gym gear in style.
DESIGNED FOR WORK AND YOUR WORKOUTS
Shoe Compartment
Shoe compartment fits one pair of US size 12 shoes comfortably inside. The shoe compartment is isolated from the rest of the bag and is lined with a moisture resistant nylon and special coating to ensure the smell does not seep into other compartments
Gym Compartment
But what do you do with your dirty clothes after a workout? Ares has a hidden compartment built into the gym compartment to store your dirty clothes. This compartment is also lined with a special coating to prevent any smells from escaping into other compartments.
The Ares bag comes with a front compartment spacious enough to fit all your gym essentials. It is sealed with a water resistant zipper so your gear stays dry in wet water
Dirty Clothes Compartment
Ares had compartments for all your office essentials, from power banks, to notebooks, external hard drives, pens, documents, etc.
Work Compartment
Ares has a padded laptop compartment that can fit up to a 15" Macbook pro. This way you can access your laptop without exposing your documents and other office items.
Laptop Compartment
Located on both sides of the bag are side pockets that expand to carry your water bottle keeping you hydrated in the gym, on the road or in your office.
Side Pockets Compartment
If you travel with a roller bag, ARES will be the perfect companion. We have built a durable sleeve to fit over the handle of the roller bag.
Roller Bag Sleeve
Keep your wallet, metro pass, loose change or keys always within reach with our pocket straps
Sternum Strap Pocket
Hidden Back Pocket
At the base of the bag, we have included a hidden quick access pocket for your keys, loose change, wallet or any other knick knacks that you would like to take with you.
ARES in Action
Email: aresbag@outlook.com